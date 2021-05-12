The Queen's first marital home was nothing like Buckingham Palace Her Majesty married Prince Philip in 1947 and the newlyweds then lived together in London

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip in 1947 and the newlyweds then moved into their first marital home, Clarence House. Back then, this royal home was very different to what it's like today, and it was worlds away from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace.

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's jaw-dropping London residence, Clarence House

Built in the 1800s, architect John Nash designed Clarence House to be intentionally plain, in contrast to the palace.

The Royal Collection Trust states: "Post-war restrictions on building and materials meant that there was still an overall simplicity to the furnishings."

Also reporting that "much of the furniture came in the form of wedding presents", including a bookcase gifted by Queen Mary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles reveals unseen living room inside Clarence House

Despite the pared back décor, it is very well known that the Queen was extremely fond of Clarence House, and she even preferred it to the palace.

As reported by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was Sir Winston Churchill who pushed the move to Buckingham Palace in 1953.

Clarence House was the Queen's first home with her husband Prince Philip

READ: The Queen's bittersweet return to London home Buckingham Palace

MORE: The Queen's breathtaking country home belongs on a holiday postcard

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

Clarence House was where the Queen Mother resided from 1953 until her death in 2002, and in that time she accumulated a great collection of artworks and antiques within the walls. Now, it is home to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and we have been given glimpses inside during formal events and virtual appearances.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were raised in their early years at Clarence House

While the royal interiors are more lavish now than in the modest 1940s, the Prince of Wales is keen to keep as much tradition as possible, choosing to restore rather than overhaul the rooms.

Since the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has chosen to change her permanent place of residence to Windsor Castle, and will now be visiting Buckingham Palace less frequently.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.