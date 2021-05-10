The Queen's breathtaking country home belongs on a holiday postcard

The Queen often splits her time between her beautiful homes, but her country retreat in Norfolk is simply stunning.

Sandringham's official Instagram account recently shared a photo of Sandringham House, which is typically used by Her Majesty over the Christmas holidays. Although the Queen tends to host her festive celebrations at the home and stay there until February, she may be missing out on the most beautiful time of the year – spring.

The picture-perfect photo showed the sun beating down on the royal residence, which has climber plants up the walls, a pristine lawn at the front and a soil patch filled with yellow, green and purple plants.

The snap was shared in celebration of National Garden Day on 9 May, and the caption read: "No matter how big or small your garden is – whether you have rolling lawns or simple window box displays today is about taking time to properly enjoy them."

It wasn't long before royal fans commented on the beautiful new photo. "I love your garden my queen, you have the best in the world," one wrote, and a second added: "Stunning! Happy #gardendayuk!! We can’t wait to see your celebrations."

Her Majesty's Norfolk home, Sandringham House

Built in 1870, Sandringham House is set in over 60 acres of land which includes a beautiful lake, expansive gardens, and even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second home, Anmer Hall.

Want to see it for yourself? The formal gardens are open to the public from April, and the estate is also set to be transformed into an open-air cinema for the first time ever this summer.

Sandringham House is set in over 60 acres of land

Fans have also caught glimpses inside the grounds for events such as the Queen's garden parties, such as the one she held to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee.

Elsewhere, Her Majesty's private gardens include the 17-acre Walled Garden and a shady woodland walk that was created by the monarch in the late 1960’s to add more privacy. It features Rhododendron, Camellia and Magnolia trees from Windsor, which has become the Queen's primary residence.

