Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's unusual guests at Birkhall revealed The Prince of Wales loves this animal!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall undoubtedly enjoy house visits from their royal relatives (when coronavirus restrictions allow it), but did you know that they also let wild animals into their home?

When we say wild animals, we're referring to the humble red squirrel – which Prince William revealed his dad is "infatuated by".

The couple's Scottish home Birkhall is set on a 53,000-acre estate and surrounded by greenery, making it the perfect haven for red squirrels.

The Duke of Cambridge previously admitted to County Life magazine: "He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland—to the extent that he's given them names and is allowing them into the house."

WATCH: Prince Charles Unveils Grand Home Entrance To Birkhall

Charles described them as "special creatures", adding: "They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside. If I sit quietly, they will do so around me.

"Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts—they are incredibly special creatures."

Since he is the patron of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, it comes as no surprise that the animals hold a special place in Charles' heart.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother The Queen Mother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife. The couple even spent their honeymoon at the 18th-century residence in 2005, and isolated there after the Prince tested positive for COVID-19.

Today is #RedSquirrelAppreciationDay! 👏 A chance to celebrate both our most treasured national wildlife, and those who ensure the protection of their habitat and future. 🌰



📷 HRH with a red squirrel outside Birkhall, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/FuejdlWpi5 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) January 21, 2021

As well as his Scottish estate, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House.

Charles was pictured with another squirrel at Clarence House to mark National Wildlife Day in 2018 and again on Red Squirrel Appreciation Day in January 2021. The snap showed the royal crouching at the entrance of his home as he admired an endangered red squirrel that was standing in front of two wooden buckets on his doorstep.

