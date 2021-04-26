Big change at Prince Charles' country home Highgrove Estate announced

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall's country home Highgrove House in Gloucestershire is set to undergo changes, the royal couple has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales bought the property in 1980 and lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for Charles and Camilla, and it is where the couple spent much of their time during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, it has been announced that the estate is opening its doors to those looking to further their knowledge about masonry, crafts and more.

On their official Twitter page, Charles and Camilla shared a post by The Prince's Trust and added the caption: "The @PrincesFound has announced plans to create a new training and education base at HRH's Highgrove Estate."

The Prince's Trust explained that the new site, which will be located at Barley Court, will extend access to the Foundation’s courses.

In a YouTube video announcing the exciting news, Highgrove Director Constantine Enimee added: "That's going to be stone masonry workshops, crafts workshops – it's really going to be a hub of activity right here on the estate."

The Prince's Trust is set to open a new training centre at Highgrove

Prince Charles is known to be an enthusiastic gardener, so it's no surprise that Highgrove is renowned for its beautiful grounds, which are typically open to the public from April to October – but this year will be open from June, following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Prince's Foundation will take on the stewardship of the gardens here at Highgrove," Constantine continued. "The profit generated from those tours goes into funding the charitable activity that we're bringing on site here."

The clip showcased the luscious green, yellow and red creeper plants wrapping over every inch of the exterior of the property, as well as the colourful grounds filled with pink and purple flowers.

