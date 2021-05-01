Prince Charles shares rare peek inside glorious gardens at Highgrove House The royal and the Duchess of Cornwall should be proud

Prince Charles gave royal fans a rare glimpse inside the beautiful gardens at his country estate Highgrove House on Saturday.

Posting on the official Clarence House Instagram page, several photos of the idyllic outdoor space were shared, including one of the blooming blossoms on an apple arch.

Other images showed an array of eye-catching flowers and plants in shades of blue, red, pink, purple and yellow. One image even revealed a never-ending pathway adorned with giant trees and colourful blooms.

"The blossom on the apple arch in @HighgroveGarden's Kitchen Garden looks glorious in the Spring months. During this time of year, flowers also bloom in the Arboretum and Lily Pool Garden," the post's caption read.

Fans were blown away by the stunning images, with one commenting: "Love this garden!" A second said: "I dream to visit there. Looks beautiful."

A third added: "Beautiful. The Apple arch is stunning. A seat under the arch would make a magical reading nook."

Fans loved the glimpse into the gardens at Highgrove House

Charles shares his Gloucestershire home with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the couple recently confirmed that it is set to undergo some major changes.

Charles bought the property in 1980 and lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for Charles and Camilla, and it is where the couple spent much of their time during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, it has been announced that the estate is opening its doors to those looking to further their knowledge about masonry, crafts and more.

The Prince's Trust is set to open a new training centre at Highgrove

On their official Twitter page, Charles and Camilla shared a post by The Prince's Trust and added the caption: "The @PrincesFound has announced plans to create a new training and education base at HRH's Highgrove Estate."

The Prince's Trust explained that the new site, which will be located at Barley Court, will extend access to the Foundation’s courses.

In a YouTube video announcing the exciting news, Highgrove Director Constantine Enimee added: "That's going to be stone masonry workshops, crafts workshops – it's really going to be a hub of activity right here on the estate."

