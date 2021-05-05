Duchess Camilla's heartfelt tribute to late brother inside home with Prince Charles The Duchess of Cornwall's brother passed away in 2014

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared a new glimpse inside her royal home with Prince Charles, and we couldn't help but notice one recurring decoration.

RELATED: Prince Charles shares rare peek inside glorious gardens at Highgrove House

Charles and Camilla live in Clarence House, London, which is largely filled with pastel colours and classic wooden furniture. But in the latest photo of her study, the Duchess revealed that she loves elephant ornaments.

The snap shows Camilla in conversation with novelist Edna O'Brien as part of her Reading Room, and the caption read: "Is it our imagination? Or is the elephant earwigging?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tour royal homes where the Queen, Kate Middleton and more live

"A moment from when The Duchess met Edna O'Brien...and a hint of things to come over the next couple of weeks. [photo]: @jennifer_pattison."

One silver elephant could be seen placed on the wooden dresser behind Camilla, while another set of three mini figurines were on the glass coffee table in front of the window.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has a surprisingly modern home

READ: Big change at Prince Charles' country home Highgrove Estate announced

The Duchess of Cornwall has several elephant trinkets inside her home

Perhaps Camilla's silver trinkets are a sentimental tribute to her patronage the Elephant Family charity, which was co-founded by her late brother Mark Shand in 2002.

Since he passed away tragically in 2014 after an accident, Camilla has been carrying on his efforts to raise money and awareness for the charity.

Duchess Camilla and her late brother Mark Shand

This includes hosting the Elephant Family’s Animal Ball and even housing four life-size sculptures of elephants at the Prince of Wales' Highgrove country estate in 2020 in honour of the charity’s environmental art exhibition, CoExistence.

Aside from her sweet elephant decorations, Duchess Camilla's home also features soft green curtains, plush matching chairs with gold trim and patterned carpets.

Three framed family photos were on display on the table: one showing the Duchess and her husband moments after they tied the knot; a second informal photo which shows Charles wrapping his arm lovingly around his wife; and a third image appears to be a christening photo.

READ: Duchess Camilla has the sweetest picture of Prince George at her home