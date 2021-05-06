Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla won't redecorate Clarence House used to be home to the Queen Mother

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's home Clarence House has been used by several members of the royal family over the years. Not only did it serve as his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh's home following their wedding in 1947, but it was also where the Queen Mother resided from 1953 until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there – including the Horse Corridor.

Photos show the space is decorated with red patterned wallpaper and gold furnishings, including bright curtains and wall-mounted paintings.

In keeping with the name, the pictures depict horses and several ornaments of the animal are displayed on top of wooden dressers that line the corridor.

It is thought that Charles has kept the interior the same as a sweet tribute to his late grandmother, who had a passion for horses.

Prince Charles' grandmother the Queen Mother lived at Clarence House until 2002

Throughout Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's London property, pieces from the Queen Mother's collection continue to be displayed according to her layout.

For example, the Duchess recently made a virtual appearance from The Morning Room, which was originally designed as the breakfast room. The clip showed off the beautiful interior, including the Queen Mother's personal arrangement of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain in the alcoves at either side of Camilla.

The interior of the royal residence pays tribute to the late Queen Mother

Meanwhile, Charles also added a dedicated formal area in the garden of Clarence House in 2004–5, in memory of his grandmother. According to The Royal Collection Trust, "The planting was laid out to His Royal Highness’s own design by members of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts."

Clarence House is the couple's main base and has recently been serving as the filming location for Duchess Camilla's Reading Room project. They also own several homes elsewhere, including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where they spent the Christmas period.

