Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen's home The Prince of Wales now runs Sandringham

Since Prince Charles took over the management of the Queen's Norfolk home Sandringham back in 2017, he has worked towards turning the estate fully organic.

The Prince of Wales spearheaded the project over the past three years, to make the property and its land more sustainable than ever before.

Speaking to Country Life, Charles spoke about the ethos behind his ambition: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

WATCH: Prince William shows off the grounds of Sandringham

Changes on the huge estate include creating wildlife corridors, installing bird boxes, and using organic fertiliser. There are a few crops which still cannot be harvested organically, but there are provisions in place to work towards it.

In the same interview, the Prince also went on to explain that his passion stemmed from the fact that he has been managing the land around Highgrove in a similar fashion since the 1980s.

Prince Charles feels passionately about making Sandringham fully organic

Although the changes have taken place once Prince Charles has taken the reigns of the management, we know that his mother Her Majesty the Queen is also passionate about the environment. The Queen has even banned all plastic bottles and straws from all of her homes, in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there's a strong desire to tackle this issue."

The Queen has been inspired by David Attenborough to cut unnecessary plastic

The royal family usually spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, although the Queen decided to stay at Windsor Castle last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The grounds are also home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second home, Anmer Hall, which is where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have stayed for much of the pandemic.

