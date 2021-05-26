Why Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' holiday home stay is bittersweet The couple have a huge mansion in Mallorca

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and their daughter Carys have travelled to Mallorca for a family holiday, and it is believed they will be staying at their Spanish residence in S'Estaca, but this property holds bittersweet memories.

The property no doubt will hold mixed emotions for the couple as although it has been the location for many picture-perfect family escapes, it was actually bought by the actor when he was with his then-wife Diandra Luker. They purchased it in 1990 for a cool $3.5million, and it boasts 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space.

Following the couple's divorce, they signed an agreement which allowed them to share the house between them. In 2014, the Spanish mansion was put on the market, but after no successful offers, it was taken off again.

It's been reported that Michael has since bought Diandra's share and the property is now valued at around $25million.

The family holiday home is pretty epic

The 190-acre estate, which has undergone a whopping $7million of renovations, is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

The impressive residence can accommodate up to 20 people across five apartments, a loft, and two beautiful cottages.

The grounds of the villa are stunning

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

The family have been on the island for over a week, but it appears that they've decided not to publicly share any holiday photos on social media.

The actress enjoys soaking up the sun on the terrace

However, fans have seen glimpses of the stunning holiday home before when the family have stayed there on previous trips, including when Carys was pictured standing in the idyllic gardens next to the gleaming ocean and when her mother Catherine snapped a glowing selfie on the panoramic terrace.

