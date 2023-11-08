Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks reaction in a see-through netted dress in jet-setting throwback

At any age, Catherine Zeta-Jones can command a photograph like no other, and she shared a new throwback image on social media to prove that very point!

The actress, 54, took to her Instagram with a shot of hers emerging from a plane in a beautiful semi-sheer netted dress with spaghetti straps and a pair of sunglasses, all from a 1999 spread in FHM Magazine, shot by Barry Hollywood.

It seems like the Oscar-winning star is missing her frequent travels and jet-setting lifestyle, as she captioned her post: "I am so ready for a trip!" and immediately received a barrage of flame emojis from ardent fans.

One fan gushed: "Still the sexiest woman alive," and another wrote: "Stunning!! Pls do a makeup tutorial – you are such a Queen!!" A third added: "Stunning as always," while a fourth simply responded: "As you should, literally slay."

At the time, Catherine was beginning to make her mark in Hollywood, first getting her start as a trained ballet dancer and making her debut on the West End in the late '80s.

After finding initial success as a regular on the British TV series The Darling Buds of May (from 1991-93), she broke out into the mainstream once she moved to Hollywood and starred in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro.

Her turn in the 1999 caper film Entrapment, opposite Sean Connery, made her a star and she quickly followed it up with the one-two punch of Traffic in 2000 and Chicago in 2002, which won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

And speaking of throwbacks, Catherine delighted fans with an entertaining series of family throwback images shared last week on Halloween, showcasing the various costumes her family had donned over the years.

Her husband Michael Douglas, their children (Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20), her father-in-law Kirk Douglas, other family members, and even Bono made an appearance in her compilation.

The FHM spread came when Catherine was in her breakout period

One of the most memorable photos came from her appearance at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween charity gala back in 2019, where she and Michael, 79, decided to go all out.

Catherine opted for a touch of sultry glamor with her transformation into old Hollywood icon Jean Harlow, complete with a see-through sequined gown, a grand feather boa, and a short blonde wig.

Michael, on the other hand, kept the classic references coming with his look, dressing as T.E. Lawrence from the 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia, going full Arabian with his garb.

Other highlights in the set included her kids dressed as Harry Potter characters, Catherine as Harry himself, Dylan as Austin Powers, Kirk as a clown, and Carys as Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

Catherine and Michael at Bette Midler's Hulaween Gala in 2019

"Halloween over the years," she captioned her post, receiving enthusiastic responses from followers like: "Well, Michael as Lawrence of Arabia wins every possible Halloween," and: "Oh wow what a collection. The night Bono showed up as he does…," as well as: "The cutest throwbacks from this spooky season... I hope you and yours are having the 'scariest' day/night, filled with loads of fun and yummy treats!"

