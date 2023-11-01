Catherine Zeta-Jones' latest photo of Michael Douglas will leave you doing a double take

Catherine Zeta-Jones had fun going on a trip down memory lane on October 31, as she went into the family album archives to dig out some Halloween-inspired pictures from years gone by.

The Chicago actress shared a number of snapshots featuring herself, her children Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, as well as her husband Michael Douglas - who well and truly stole the show!

In one throwback picture, Michael was seen dressed in full costume as T.E. Lawrence from the iconic 1962 film, Lawrence of Arabia.

The photo was captured at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween charity gala back in 2019, and saw Catherine pose alongside her husband dressed as Hollywood icon Jean Harlow.

Fans adored seeing Michael's now-iconic Halloween costume once again, with many taking to the comments to have their say.

© WWD Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with Bette Midler on Halloween

"Well, Michael as Lawrence of Arabia wins every possible Halloween," one wrote, while another replied: "Michael is really into his look on pic 5." A third added: "Michael is just iconic!"

Other photos from Catherine's album included a fun throwback of her mom, Patricia, dressed as Beetlejuice, while posing with Catherine as Harry Potter, and Carys and Dylan, during a family trip to the iconic Village Halloween Parade in New York City.

The Wednesday star also included a sweet picture of her niece, Ava, dressed up in a gothic lace dress for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Catherine and Michael are incredibly down-to-earth and when they aren't busy working on their respective projects, they like nothing more than spending time together and with their family.

© Instagram Catherine's family love to dress up

This time last year, Catherine and their children were preparing to surprise Michael, who had been working away in France.

Not wanting to miss out on seeing him during the holidays, the award-winning actress decided that the rest of the family would fly to Michael - although they nearly gave him a heart attack in the process!

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael Douglas with his children

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, the Welsh-born actress explained: "The kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving. He had no idea. Carys, my daughter, flew in from the East Coast. I was here with my son, we flew from here, got into the hotel, under the cover of night.

"He came home from work and there we were. It was one of those, I thought he was going to have a heart attack for a minute. He kind of stumbled back and went, 'Oh my God', and started crying. It was one of those great, great, great moments."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael are couple goals!

The family reunion would have been all the more special for both Catherine and Michael, who are empty nesters.

Carys is an aspiring model and Brown University student, while Dylan has dabbled with acting, modeling and graduated from Brown University in 2022.

Catherine and Michael are both incredibly proud of their children, who often feature on their social media. Previously, during a chat on the Today Show, Catherine indicated that her children were set to follow their parents in the entertainment industry.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

