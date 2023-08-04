Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Majorcan vacation home has its own helipad

The Chicago actress and the Basic Instinct star are spending their summer in the mountains

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have an impressive property portfolio, with homes in Westchester, New York, and Bermuda, but they chose to spend their summer in Europe this year, staying at their home in the Majorcan mountains.

The couple also spent summer 2021 at their Spanish home, which boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

While us mere mortals are unlikely to ever get a glimpse of the impressive home, UK TV presenter Linda Robson recently visited the mansion while on vacation on the island, and shared inside details on the A-listers' home from home.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been enjoying their holiday home

Speaking on TV show Loose Women, Linda said of her visit: "The villa was so beautiful, I can't tell you," before sharing that Catherine had added crafty touches to her property.

"She'd made the curtains herself and the cushion covers. It was beautiful. Their chef made us food with flowers in the food," Linda continued.

Homemade details aside, the Majorcan mansion is clearly ultra-decadent, with Linda explaining: "There was a heliport, they use a helicopter to bring them in and out, they have a little yacht as well. It was absolutely amazing and they were the nicest people."

The TV star added that they had to traverse dangerous roads to access the secluded property.

© MEGA/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are enjoying a summer in Europe

Michael Douglas shared a video from inside their home when he and his wife spent summer there in 2021, giving a glimpse of the spacious living room, which featured artwork on the walls and an incredible view of the ocean.

The home also boasts a cinema and a gym for leisure activities an outdoor swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

Since arriving in Europe, Catherine has kept her followers updated on their vacation, posting a sultry photo of herself sunbathing in a plunging bathing costume, delighting her fans.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shared photos of herself in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram

"What a beautiful swimsuit, it suits you so well," one follower praised, while another added: "Always so beautiful."

Prior to arriving on the Spanish island, Catherine and Michael spent time in Italy and Ireland, with Catherine sharing a photo of them playing golf on the emerald Isle.

It's unknown whether their daughter Carys Douglas has joined them for the jaunt, as she recently posted photos of herself in Big Sur in California.

Perhaps Michael and Catherine are simply enjoying some alone time?

