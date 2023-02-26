Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas become neighbours with King Charles The couple has reportedly rented a home in St James's Palace

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have expanded their ever-growing property portfolio, adding to their sprawling $4.7 million home in Westchester, their palatial estate in Wales and their ten-bedroom holiday home in Mallorca.

Fit for a King and Queen, the power couple is understood to have rented a London-based apartment in a location we never expected. According to the MailOnline, the Ant-Man actor and Wednesday star have reportedly moved into their new apartment in St James's Palace, in order to have more of a "base" in the UK capital.

Catherine and her husband Michael have reportedly rented a home in London

The stars will be just a stone's throw from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, who reside at Buckingham Palace around the corner.

St James's Palace is also where several senior royals have their London residence, including Princess Anne, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Prince Charles pictured at a fashion show in 1999

In the past, St James's Palace has also been home to Princes William and Prince Harry, who spent part of their childhood in York House - which is contained within the palace walls.

Despite being crowned Hollywood royalty, Catherine and Michael's newest abode within the royal residence is a rather exclusive investment. While properties in St James's Place are available for the public to rent, it is likely that extensive background checks and affordability criteria need to be met before a tenant moves in.

Catherine received a CBE in 2011 at a Royal Investiture at Buckingham Palace

Properties in the royal-favourite postcode don't come cheap either. A one-bedroom flat in SW1A within St James's Palace, likely to be much smaller than the couple's, is currently on the rental market for just under £3,792 a month.

The couple spends the majority of their time in Westchester, New York, where they live with their two children Dylan and Carys. Take a look inside...

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought the jaw-dropping for £3.6 million ($4.5 million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning the stars' abode is almost seven times more expensive!

The home has the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

