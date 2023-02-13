Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils jaw-dropping floating cinema in backyard The Hollywood star had the ultimate set up for the Super Bowl

Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the nation in tuning into the Super Bowl on Sunday night, marvelling at Rihanna's breathtaking halftime show and watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Hollywood sweetheart was the envy of her fans, however, after sharing her view from a glorious backyard cinema to watch the annual NFL playoff. Catherine took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of her dreamy sunset setup, revealing a huge LED screen showing the game that was suspended over a rippling infinity pool. Take a look at the clip below…

Catherine Zeta-Jones watches the Super Bowl from an impressive backyard cinema

For a second, we thought the star had unveiled a jaw-dropping new feature to her backyard at the $4.7million home in Westchester, New York.

The family's 12-acre estate, which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", certainly has the space for a private, poolside cinema.

Catherine's mind-blowing Super Bowl set up looked incredible

However, Catherine's lavish poolside evening was actually spent with her husband Michael Douglas abroad, as the duo are currently lapping up the sunshine in Jamaica on a romantic holiday.

Sharing other photos from their wholesome vacation, the Wednesday actress posted an adoring selfie with her husband on Saturday, revealing they had travelled to the Caribbean to attend a close friend's wedding.

Catherine and Michael were guests at a destination wedding this weekend

"Hubby and I last night in Jamaica at the exquisite, I mean…..out of this world marriage of Grace and Matt. Two beautiful human beings," Catherine penned.

The Oscar-winning actress was a stunning wedding guest in a beautiful polka-dot dress, while Michael looked dapper in a suave navy suit and linen shirt in a cloud blue hue.

Catherine and Michael are a Hollywood power couple

Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years – and their love and affection for each other are still as strong as the first day they met.

Catherine and Michael became engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a $1 million diamond ring.

They went on to tie the knot in November 2000. They share two children together, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage.

