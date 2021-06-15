GMA's Ginger Zee's family home is even chicer than we imagined The GMA star and Ben Aaron have a stunning house in New York

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron live in New York with their two sons, Adrian and Miles.

RELATED: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

The meteorologist often shares glimpses inside her home on social media – and it's even more beautiful than we imagined. It is reportedly located in Rockland County, but with its spacious interiors and luxurious swimming pool, you wouldn't expect it to be so close to the densely-populated city!

Take a tour inside Ginger's family home...

Ginger Zee's living room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares tour inside spacious living room with Ben Aaron

The meteorologist unveiled her spacious living room with a video of Ben hoovering the carpets. Ginger stood on a mezzanine area with wooden floorboards and white bannistairs as she looked down on the space, which had a blue corner sofa topped with pink scatter cushions, a brown armchair and a vintage cream rug in the middle. Two dog beds are placed in front of a set of glass doors that lead out onto the garden.

A family photo taken at Christmas reveals a large white fireplace with a TV positioned above it and a Christmas tree next to the doors.

Ginger Zee's kitchen

Ginger's kitchen follows a muted colour scheme, with white cabinets and grey marble worktops. A video shows one of her sons sitting at the island unit on a white stool, while a glass-panelled door leads onto the dining area in the background.

The GMA star clearly loves the light and open space, which she said differs from her previous homes. "I am so excited that I actually have a kitchen because I’ve lived in cities for so long that I’ve just had tiny apartments with kitchens that are smaller than the island now,” she told US Weekly.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

Ginger Zee's dining room

In this hilarious family photo, Ginger shared a look at her dining room which has a large wooden table topped with a gold runner where her sons were sitting with the laptop. A large crystal chandelier can be seen hanging overhead and glass white cabinets in the background held glasses.

It appears to lead onto another lounge area, complete with two white leather sofas and a coffee table.

Ginger Zee's office

Ginger renovated her office space in April, transforming a cluttered room in her home into a tranquil work environment. In the 'before' photo, the space looks dark and dull, with very poor lighting and a mountain of chairs, children's books and what appears to be two large beanbags taking over the room.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's $21million home is a real-life zen retreat – photos

But in the 'after' photo, Ginger proudly showed off her hard work with crisp white painted walls, better lighting, a grey carpet, a feature wall and a white and gold desk.

Ginger Zee's swimming pool

While quizzing her son Adrian about what to do in a severe thunderstorm, she shared a look at the idyllic pool setting, with grass stretching out on one side and outdoor rattan furniture topped with red cushions.

In another photo, her dog Bruce had jumped into the swimming pool, with the crystal clear water surrounding him.

READ: 7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

Read more HELLO! US stories here