Good Morning America's Sam Champion had a very early start on Saturday - and it was all for the sake of his beloved rooftop garden.

The star shared a series of photos on Instagram in which he was gardening in New York shirtless.

Sam captioned the snapshots which displayed the hard work he had put in when he wrote: "In the #rooftopgarden since 5am! Lots of changes.

He continued: "#angelonia #geranium for the summer.. trying some #fuschia this year and #scaevola for the bees and butterflies! ( put out dishes of beer ...what a beautiful surprise filled with the roly-poly‘s that were just eating everything at night! #beer traps work."

His fans appreciated his gardening skills and commented: "That’s a beautiful pic- the garden looks nice too," and, "it looks amazing Sam".

Sam is very proud of his garden

Sam recently caused a stir when he shared a rather risqué selfie in his garden once again.

He had fans convinced he was indulging in some naked gardening when he shared a cheeky photo of himself peeking out from behind a bush without a top on.

Sam had fans convinced he was gardening in the buff

His bottom half was hidden behind the foliage and his social media followers were adamant he was pruning in his birthday suit.

"I love it when you do naked gardening," one fan commented, which sparked a response from Sam who clarified: "I have pants on."

But that ruined their vision and one of his followers clapped back: "Well that's disappointing," prompting another fun comment from Sam, as he quipped: "Roses are thorny."

