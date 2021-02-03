GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside huge garden following covid battle The Good Morning America star has been off work with coronavirus

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has been recovering from coronavirus at home in New York, but returned to social media at the beginning of the week with an uplifting post.

The TV star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside his huge garden during the snowstorm, resembling a winter wonderland.

Michael's dog was also in the photo, and the presenter wrote alongside it: "Somebody in the house loves the snow and it's not me! He doesn't want to come in! Stay safe if you're out and about!"

Fans were quick to wish Michael a speedy recovery after seeing his lighthearted post, with one writing: "Stay safe, hope you are feeling better," while another wrote: "Praying for you Michael." A third added: "Hope you are keeping well and feeling better Michael."

Michael has been absent from Good Morning America for several weeks now and after speculation over his whereabouts, his co-stars addressed his coronavirus battle live on air last week.

GMA's Michael Strahan shared a glimpse inside his huge garden during his covid recovery

Robin Roberts began: "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now."

George Stephanopoulos added: "So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, 'Thank you' for the concerns and well wishes. He's also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly.

"You should know that all of us here – both in front of the camera and behind the scenes – have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines."

Michael inside his home in New York

Amy Robach then joked that she had talked to Michael on Wednesday, telling him that she would like him to come back soon so that she could "set her alarm clock back an hour".

"Michael we wish you the very best," she added. Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Michael on social media after the news was confirmed. "Prayers sent your way Michael," while another wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

