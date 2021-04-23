Ginger Zee proudly showed off her DIY efforts after transforming a cluttered room in her home into a tranquil office space – but her photo left fans with concerns for her safety.

The Good Morning America star posted before and after images on Instagram, revealing she had completely renovated the room by herself.

In the 'Before' photo, the space looks dark and dull, with very poor lighting and a mountain of chairs, children's books and what appears to be two large beanbags taking over the room.

But in the 'After' photo, Ginger proudly showed off her hard work having given the room a new lease of life with crisp, white painted walls, better lighting, a grey carpet, a wallpapered feature wall and a white and gold desk.

"Finally made a podcast/home office space for myself," the meteorologist captioned the photos.

"Swipe for the before. Also— I was so worried about doing this peel & stick wallpaper myself - but it was SO EASY! Transformation with @coppercorners & @ruelala."

Ginger's home office looked more like a playroom before

However, while many of her followers complimented her newly decorated office, others were distracted by the fact that Ginger was standing on a chair with wheels to pose for her photo.

"I’m so worried about you standing on that chair with wheels," wrote one concerned follower. A second said: "Are you crazy standing on that chair!!"

Ginger showed off her gorgeous office makeover on Instagram

A third added: "You're making me very nervous standing on that chair," and a fourth penned: "Is there ANYTHING you CAN’T do?!... But why the heck would you STAND on a chair with wheels?! Be careful, would you!"

Ginger lives in New York with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two sons Adrian and Miles.

