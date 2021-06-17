The best rattan furniture for your garden this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Using natural (or natural-looking) materials for your home is one of 2021's biggest trends – a peek inside Meghan Markle's home shows she's a major fan – and what better way to embrace the look than with chic rattan and wicker furniture for your garden. That's why we've rounded up the best rattan garden furniture from go-to shops including Amazon, John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and more.

You might be going for a tropical beach vibe with brightly-coloured string-woven rattan furniture...

String woven rattan trend: Garden chairs from the 'Lois' range, £129, Marks & Spencer

Or some monochrome minimalism with easy-to-clean synethetic ratan weave...

Rattan weave trend: Algarve Rattan Sofa Set, was £599.99 now £499.99, Amazon

But no matter what your decor style or price point, there are some fabulous options out there.

Shop the best wicker and rattan furniture for Summer 2021

We've rounded up some of our favourite rattan garden furniture, from sofas and egg chairs to dining sets and storage, to create this easy-to-shop edit of rattan and wicker pieces for your outdoor space.

String woven rattan garden furniture

Colourful string woven rattan garden furniture - like the pieces from John Lewis’ nearly sold-out 'Salsa' line - is, along with egg chairs, one of the defining outdoor trends of the summer. Add a pop of fun colour to your garden with pieces in bright solid colours or even in a bold multi-hued ombré.

String Chair Indoor & Outdoor Garden Set (Blue), £189.99, Amazon

Outsunny rattan dining set, also in black, £599, Aosom

Ventanas Sofa Set, £529.99, Wayfair

Rattan Egg chair, £250, Argos

Swara Poly Wicker Coffee Table, was £149 now £119, MADE.com

Temescal patio armchair, £599.99, Wayfair

Wicker and rattan weave garden furniture

Woven furniture made from synthetic wicker or rattan has the natural look but is super durable, easy to clean and simple to maintain.

Garden sofa from the ‘Capri’ range, £399, Marks & Spencer

John Lewis & Partners corner set from the 'Alora' range, £799, John Lewis

Keter Iowa Garden Furniture Balcony Set, Cappuccino, £143.99, Amazon

Rattan Style Outdoor Cool Bar Ice Cooler, £65.36, Amazon

Outsunny Folding Rattan Sun Lounger, was £175.99 now £114.99, Aosom

Keter Borneo Outdoor Storage Box, £99.99, Amazon

Rattan day bed, was £999.99 now £499.99, Wowcher

Salgado Side Table, £279.99, Wayfair

