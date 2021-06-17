﻿
best rattan garden furniture2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The best rattan furniture for your garden this summer

Shop summer's most stylish outdoor trend at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Amazon and more

Karen Silas

Using natural (or natural-looking) materials for your home is one of 2021's biggest trends – a peek inside Meghan Markle's home shows she's a major fan – and what better way to embrace the look than with chic rattan and wicker furniture for your garden. That's why we've rounded up the best rattan garden furniture from go-to shops including Amazon, John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and more.

RELATED: 25+ best garden furniture buys for this summer

You might be going for a tropical beach vibe with brightly-coloured string-woven rattan furniture...

rattan garden furniture lois

String woven rattan trend: Garden chairs from the 'Lois' range, £129, Marks & Spencer

SHOP THE RANGE

Or some monochrome minimalism with easy-to-clean synethetic ratan weave... 

amazon new algarve

Rattan weave trend: Algarve Rattan Sofa Set, was £599.99 now £499.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

But no matter what your decor style or price point, there are some fabulous options out there.

RELATED:

35+ best egg chairs for your garden

15+ fabulous sun loungers to bring the resort to your garden

 

Shop the best wicker and rattan furniture for Summer 2021

We've rounded up some of our favourite rattan garden furniture, from sofas and egg chairs to dining sets and storage, to create this easy-to-shop edit of rattan and wicker pieces for your outdoor space.

String woven rattan garden furniture

Colourful string woven rattan garden furniture - like the pieces from John Lewis’ nearly sold-out 'Salsa' line - is, along with egg chairs, one of the defining outdoor trends of the summer. Add a pop of fun colour to your garden with pieces in bright solid colours or even in a bold multi-hued ombré.

rattan garden furniture amazon raygar

String Chair Indoor & Outdoor Garden Set (Blue), £189.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

best rattan garden furniture dining set aosom

Outsunny rattan dining set, also in black, £599, Aosom

SHOP NOW

 

rattan garden furniture wayfair ventanas

Ventanas Sofa Set, £529.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

rattan garden furniture argos egg chair

Rattan Egg chair, £250, Argos

SHOP NOW

rattan garden furniture swara

Swara Poly Wicker Coffee Table, was £149 now £119, MADE.com

SHOP NOW

 

rattan garden furniture wayfair temescal

Temescal patio armchair, £599.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

 

Wicker and rattan weave garden furniture

Woven furniture made from synthetic wicker or rattan has the natural look but is super durable, easy to clean and simple to maintain.

rattan garden furniture marks sofa

Garden sofa from the ‘Capri’ range, £399, Marks & Spencer

SHOP THE RANGE

 

best rattan garden furniture john lewis sofa

John Lewis & Partners corner set from the 'Alora' range, £799, John Lewis

SHOP THE RANGE

 

rattan furniture table chair set

Keter Iowa Garden Furniture Balcony Set, Cappuccino, £143.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

rattan garden furniture cooler amazon

Rattan Style Outdoor Cool Bar Ice Cooler, £65.36, Amazon

SHOP NOW

rattan garden furniture sun lounger

Outsunny Folding Rattan Sun Lounger, was £175.99 now £114.99, Aosom

SHOP NOW

rattan storage box amazon

Keter Borneo Outdoor Storage Box, £99.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

rattan day bed wowcher garden

Rattan day bed, was £999.99 now £499.99, Wowcher

SHOP NOW

rattan garden furniture side table

Salgado Side Table, £279.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about marks spencer

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.