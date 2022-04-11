Best solar garden lights with top reviews 2022: From John Lewis to Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Garden lights are a must-have, no matter how big or small your outside space is. Not only do they look cosy, help you see out as well as in, and guide you into your home, they are also ideal to set the atmosphere for any garden parties or alfresco dining - especially with summer just around the corner.

Solar garden lights are a way to future-proof your home, but also provide the necessary light we need without the use of extension leads - plus they look super chic.

They come in various shapes, sizes, and colours. While some may prefer solar garden lights which can be erected into the ground, others may prefer hanging designs or creations to lay on the floor.

Shoppers can also choose from the classic bulb shape or a different style, and that’s before we get onto it being a warm light or bright white light.

John Lewis, Amazon and Marks and Spencer have a whole host of solar garden lights, as well as Dunelm, Oliver Bonas, and many more retailers.

We've sifted through to find the best creations with the top reviews, to take the stress out of your shopping spree.

What are the brightest solar garden lights?

When buying solar-powered products, especially lights, the brightness or power of an item can depend on the amount of sunlight it has been exposed to. Of course, if the solar-powered product has been used and not close to sunlight, it may not work, or be a duller light.

When shopping for solar garden lights, the colour can vary between a warm/ yellow light, cold bright white light.

Solar lights vary between 2 up to 200 lumens, and for those shopping for a decorative light, 2 to 50 lumens is what to look out for, whereas security lights tend to be between 50 and 200 lumens.

John Lewis solar lights

Rattan Solar Powered Garden Lantern, £65, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis is the one-stop shop for everything, whether you are shopping for clothes, shoes, accessories or garden essentials.

The Rattan Solar Powered Garden Lantern is ideal for those with big or small outdoor spaces, even a balcony, as it can provide more light, and looks super stylish in its own right.

With over 55 glowing reviews from shoppers praising it for its great quality and sturdiness.

Amazon solar lights

Solar Ground Lights, £19.97, Amazon

Amazon has hundreds of products to choose from, and a wide variety of solar garden lights to choose from too.

Amazon has garden lights, path lights, sensor lights, fairy lights and many more, but we are most impressed by the ground lights, which are not a safety hazard as they lay flat in the ground, decking or pebble arrangement.

M&S solar lights

Lantern Festoon Outside Lights, £29.50, M&S

M&S has catered to our needs with its outdoor garden furniture selection, including the solar-powered Lantern Festoon Outside Lights, which are exactly what we are looking for when shopping for cosy outdoor accessories.

Those looking for outdoor lighting to hang around the fence, or drape around a canopy, this design is ideal.

Dunelm solar lights

Industrial Solar Wall Light, £20, Dunelm

Dunelm has delivered on all counts when it comes to home and garden products.

While they have lightbulb garden lights, traditional solar-powered fairy lights, and path lights, they also have solar wall lights, which are hugely popular - and affordable.

The Solar Centre solar lights

Truro Solar Wall Light, £19.99, Solar Centre

Solar Centre has every possible design you could ever imagine when shopping for a solar-powered garden light.

From garden and path lights, decking lights, or lanterns, hanging creations, and everything between, Solar Centre is the place to shop.

Habitat solar lights

Solar USB Mood Light with Remote Control, £30, Habitat

Habitat has a huge sale on garden and outdoor furniture on now, which makes it the prime time to snap up a bargain.

One high on our radar, and with glowing reviews, is the Solar Mood Light, which will not only be a huge talking point when propped up in your garden, or on your balcony, but also make a centrepiece of its own.

It can be charged via a USB or through the solar panel, so you can also enjoy this buy indoors, as well as outdoors.

Sainsbury's solar lights

Solar Marker Light Stainless Steel, £1.50, Sainsburys

Sainsbury's is the go-to shopping destination for those who are shopping for outdoor garden furniture, in particular solar-powered lights, on a budget, as they have plenty of options to shop.

Our personal favourite, and the most popular purchase, is the Solar Marker, which can be propped up in the garden with ease. They are a classic design, and you can buy as many, or as little, as you need because they are sold separately for an absolute bargain price tag.

Oliver Bonas solar lights

Solar Outdoor 20 LED Festoon Lights, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is the go-to for fashion, dainty fine jewellery, as well as quirky stationery, books, artwork and home accessories. But you can also snap up bargain buys for your garden and outdoor space too.

Sometimes garden lighting comes in smaller packages, but this drop has 20 bulbs, so your garden could be seen from space - not quite, but you know what we mean.

Robert Dyas solar lights

Smart Solar Vintage String Lights, £17.99 (Was £23.99), Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas is a lifesaver when it comes to shopping for outdoor must-haves, whether that is furniture, BBQs, or solar garden lights.

The classic go-to is of course the Vintage String Lights, which resemble bulbs attached to the cord that can be looped around a tree, plant, the decking or a gazebo for your next party.

Primrose solar lights

Solar Powered Coloured Garden String Lights, £10.99, Primrose

Primrose is the place to shop when you are revamping your garden and outdoor space, as it has a selection of plants, as well as outdoor furniture and accessories to shop.

For those on the hunt for solar-panelled lighting with a difference, you’ll be pleased to learn Primrose has multi-coloured string lights to decorate your garden, and add an extra pop of colour.

