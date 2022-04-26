Stylish outdoor plant pots for your garden: From John Lewis to M&S, Dunelm & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you have a large outdoor space, garden, acres of land, a quaint patch of lawn, patio, or balcony, revamping that space is always a good idea.

While some may be a seasoned gardeners, others may be converted to a green-fingered guru, while others may be novices in the garden, but fear not as there are simple yet stylish plant pots to house everything from succulents to herbs, and larger trees.

Not only are plants a way to decorate your home and garden, but they are also said to boost your positivity, and have major health benefits too.

So it is only right we place our foliage in the most stylish plant pots to give the garden an extra je ne sais quoi.

From smaller designs to larger plant pots, and those wide enough to house your very own herb garden, we have searched high and low to find the perfect design.

M&S, John Lewis, Dunelm, and many more retailers have you covered, and with the summer just around the corner, now is the ideal time to add those finishing touches to your humble abode.

M&S

Lois Large Planter, £35, M&S

M&S has a whole host of plant pots, planters and hanging devices to plant your greens in.

Whether you are looking for smaller designs, larger plant pots, classic terracotta styles, or more stylish numbers, floor designs, to hanging creations.

John Lewis

Patterned Weave Water Hyacinth Planter, £25, John Lewis

John Lewis is another firm favourite to shop for plant pots, whether you are looking for creations for inside or outside the home.

From classic designs to textured planters, John Lewis has it all. John Lewis not only has its own brand, Anyday, but other labels too, so you are bound to find a fabulous buy for your outside space.

Dunelm

Small Fibre Clay Trough, £25, Dunelm

Dunelm is the home and garden place to shop, and it is one of the more affordable retailers, which is why we love it.

While some may be looking for timeless classics, others may be looking for alternative planters, such as a trough, or trellis wall with planters on, for a feature wall in your garden.

Oliver Bonas

Blue & Green Bamboo Basket Planters Set of Two, £12 (was £39.50), Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas instantly draws us in with the bold colour palette of the home interiors and external essentials.

Whether you are brightening up your garden with vibrant plants, or the plant pots themselves, Oliver Bonas has you covered.

Robert Dyas

Outsunny Outdoor Wood Potting Table Garden Plant W/ Drawer Hook Slatted Shelf, £119.99 (was £144.99), Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas is the shopping destination for outdoor essentials, whether it is equipment or planters.

From classic designs to house small plants, to larger pots for trees, Robert Dyas has everything you could wish for to transform your garden.

Argos

Sankey Square Lazio Planters, £30, Argos

Argos may go under the radar when it comes to shopping for gardening essentials, but it shouldn’t be.

Argos has a huge selection of plant pots to suit every shopper’s exterior style and budget.

Habitat

Habitat Hanging Globe Planter, £20, Habitat

Habitat has a selection of trendy plant pots to choose from, so shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Our personal favourite is the Hanging Planter, which gives us major Bali vibes. Who needs a summer holiday, when you can be transported to the other side of the world while in your back garden.

Patch Plants

Fractured pot, £20, Patch Plants

Patch Plants is our go-to when shopping for plants, herbs and shrubs, so heading to this online retailer is a must when in need of a home for those shrubs.

Whether you want your plant pot to be a central focus, stand on its own, or be amongst a collection of flowers, the styling choices are endless.

Wayfair

Fiberstone Plant Pot, £61.99, Wayfair

For those who are truly looking for their plant pot to take centre stage outside the home, Wayfair’s Fibrestone Plant Pot is for you.

While some may house it in the garden, others may put it near the main entrance to their home, either way, this design is a sturdy creation that will certainly be a talking point when guests come over.

Wilko

Forest Garden Caledonian Tiered Raised Bed, £185, Wilko

Wilko is the place to shop for those on a budget, but that doesn’t mean a bargain price tag has to compromise style.

There are plenty of plant pots to shop at Wilko, whether you are on the lookout for individual plant pots, hanging designs, a plant pot to make a flower bed feature, plus many more options.

Beards & Daisies

Elho vibes pot, from £7, Beards & Daisies

Beards & Daisies is one store to have on your radar when revamping your home and garden.

The online retailer has a host of indoor plants, outdoor plants, and a variety of pots to house them all in, so it truly is the one-stop shop for everything horticulture.

B&Q

Natural Seagrass Herringbone Round Plant pot, £12, B&Q

B&Q, like Robert Dyas, delivers on all counts.

Whether you need a trowel and gloves, plants, plant pots, or outdoor furniture to enjoy the fruits of your gardening labour afterward, it has it all.

Homebase

Country Living Heritage Sage Cylinder Pot, £32, Homebase

Homebase often has a sale on, but there is currently a four-for-three deal on select plant pot designs.

Whether you are planning a gardening project, or want to stock up on the essentials for the future, now is the prime time to do so.

Sass & Belle

Tall Leggy Planter With Wire Stand, £23, Sass & Belle

Sass & Belle will add that pop of colour and fun to your outdoor space with ease.

It has recently dropped a selection of new plant pots, including the artistic Frida Kahlo range, and gold collection, to suit everyone’s tastes and needs.

