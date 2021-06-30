Princess Diana’s former home undergoes transformation ahead of birthday milestone The Princess of Wales would have been 60 years old on 1 July

As we approach what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday on Thursday 1 July 2021, royal fans have already started to leave heart-wrenching tributes outside of her former home, Kensington Palace.

LOOK: Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

Members of the public were photographed wearing Union Jack t-shirts affixing a flag to the large iron gates which lead to the palace. The tribute reads: "Forever Rose of England!" and also includes a picture of Diana's face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's cherished car sells at auction

The largest item so far is a huge banner with photographs and a meaningful poem emblazoned on it, and the words include mentions of her "heart of gold" and the legacy that she has left in the world.

The Princess of Wales tributes are flooding in

Other fans left single images of Diana throughout her years, always sporting her sweet smile, and we are sure the heartfelt tokens will only grow in number ahead of her would-be birthday date.

DISCOVER: Princess Diana's unlikely engagement gift from Prince Charles sells for £52k

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement had hidden nods to Princess Diana

The gates to Princess Diana's former home are covered in pictures

A special event will take place on Thursday to commemorate the late Princess of Wales on what would have marked her 60th birthday. This will include the unveiling of a statue of Diana, and the creation has already arrived at the Sunken Garden and is currently concealed and secured inside a large black box.

Her children Prince William and Prince Harry will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

A statue will be unveiled in the Sunken Garden on Thursday

The Sunken Garden has always been of great significance to the royal family, as it is seen as a memorial area for Diana. The garden officially changed names to become the White Garden in 2017, after being filled with hundreds of white flowers to mark 20 years since Diana, Princess of Wales' tragic death.

Prince Harry even announced his engagement to Meghan Markle within this special outdoor space, clearly a nod to his late mother who he lost when he was just age 12.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.