Charles Spencer has shared a new look inside his childhood home, Althorp House, where he grew up with sister Princess Diana.

The 56-year-old often shares beautiful photos of the Northamptonshire property with his Instagram followers, but the latest one has left them asking questions.

The snap showed off the stunning library, which has cornicing and ceiling roses, with a giant crystal chandelier hanging in the middle. Gold-framed paintings decorate the walls and floor to ceiling bookshelves can be seen in the background – holding 10,000 books, according to the Althorp website.

In the centre of the room, plush brown and cream armchairs are visible, but the main focal point of Charles' latest photo was one of his wooden side tables.

It held a bunch of pink flowers in a vase, adding a splash of colour to the room, as well as personal photographs, a cream and blue lamp and crystal tumblers.

Princess Diana's brother shared a look inside the stunning library at Althorp House

"The Library at @althorphouse - to most people, the best room in the place. Despite the grand sweep of its design, it somehow doesn’t feel overbearing. #historichouse #interior #englishflowers," Charles wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly commented on the beautiful interiors, with one writing: "Always my favourite room, feels warm and lived in."

Others wanted to know more about the space: "What a beauty! Could you please explain the wall paintings?" asked another, and a third added: "This may be a silly question, but I’ve always wondered why chandelier cords are covered in fabric in estates. Any ideas?"

The library is home to 10,000 books

Another remarked: "A very impressive room, which is your favourite room at Althorp?"

In fact, Charles previously shared another photo inside the space and revealed it is his favourite room. It features wooden floors with three large patterned rugs and cream walls.

The late Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House until she married the Prince of Wales in 1981. The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, has 90 rooms and 550 acres.

