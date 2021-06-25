Princess Diana's family confirmed to join William and Harry at statue unveiling The event will take place at Kensington Palace on 1 July

Close members of Diana, Princess of Wales will be among the attendees at a ceremony to mark the unveiling of a statue of the late royal, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

A statement released on Friday said: "Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1 July.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present."

The news was officially announced as the Duke of Sussex arrived at London Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles.

Harry will be staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their baby boy, August, at the Sussexes' UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Under UK government rules, Harry will have to isolate for five days until he is able to do a 'test to release', which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative result back.

According to Richard Kay for MailOnline, the guest list for the statue unveiling has been drastically reduced because of COVID-19 rules. William and Harry had reportedly wanted to invite around 100 of Diana's friends, ex-staff and supporters.

The event will take place in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace

The ceremony will mark the first reunion between the royal brothers since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

Harry and wife Meghan now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, who was born on 4 June, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

