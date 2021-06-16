Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's garden could be a wildlife reserve

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, often delights fans by sharing photos and videos inside his home at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where he grew up with Princess Diana. But even he described his latest video inside the 550-acre grounds as "magnificent."

The clip, shared on Instagram, showed numerous red stags grazing on the grass in the sunshine – some as close as just a few metres away as Charles spanned the camera around. Smaller deer could also be seen in the background, dotted underneath the dappled trees.

"The red stags grazing this evening at @althorphouse - after astonishing recent growth in their antlers. They look magnificent, once again: #animalsofalthorp," he wrote in the caption.

As always, Charles' followers were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Truly majestic!" A second remarked: "There are so many of them!" and a third added: "Beautiful. Got my tickets to visit, can't wait."

The 57-year-old Earl has been the custodian of the Spencer family home since his father's death back in 1992. Inside, it has a total of 90 rooms, and is fitted with some of the finest European furniture and art from across the world – and after being closed for much of the last year, it is opening its doors for visitors again in July.

Charles Spencer lives at Althorp House

The grounds also hold a special place in Charles' heart since it is the final resting place of his late sister, the Princess of Wales.

Described by Charles as "an oasis of calm", the actual area for burial is on an island in an ornamental lake known as The Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden. An ancient arboretum stands nearby, which contains trees planted by Prince William and Prince Harry, other members of her family and the princess herself.

An aerial view of Princess Diana's resting place

Charles revealed on Good Morning Britain that he often goes to visit. He said: "I do, and every landmark day, such as birthday, or Mother's Day I always take flowers, of course, and I do go a lot and take the children over.

"It's an oasis of calm, actually. It's a lovely place to go."

