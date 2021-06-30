The Queen reveals more of Scottish home than ever before in new video Her Majesty met with Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland

The Queen is currently residing at The Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence, for Royal Week – and when she held an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, on Tuesday, royal fans got to see more of her home than ever before.

The formal drawing room is often the meeting place when dignitaries or politicians come to visit. In fact, we've seen Her Majesty sat in the same spot before with Nicola Sturgeon, however, a video taken of the politician arriving showed the living space from a whole new angle.

The clip reveals that Nicola was introduced to the room by a royal employee, where they both bowed their heads to the Queen. The wide shot allowed fans to peer inside the vast room which features a huge patterned rug, authentic wooden floors and lots of wooden panelling.

The light from a large window flooded in at the left of the screen, but the rest of the space was dimly lit and filled with decadent features such as a massive artwork, an elegant sofa and plenty of antique lamps.

This space is often used for official meetings

The meeting, of course, was socially distant with the monarch perched on one red velvet chair and the first minister on another. The Queen even pointed out that Nicola must be used to the social distancing by now given that the pandemic has been ongoing for over a year.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse has been within the royal family for more than 500 years and in 2011, newlyweds Zara and Mike Tindall even used the on-site Holryood Abbey as a dreamy photoshoot backdrop.

The Sussexes have also visited the palace before

The monarch, 95, has normally been staying at Windsor Castle, ever since the death of her husband Prince Philip on 9 April.

It is reported that Windsor Castle will now become the Queen's official residence, taking precedence over Buckingham Palace.

