Magical royal libraries and reading rooms: The Queen, Duchess Camilla and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From decadent dining rooms to vast ballrooms, grandeur is the name of the game when it comes to royal residences, and their reading spaces are just as spectacular. From the official libraries of the Queen through to the beautiful reading room of Duchess Camilla, discover where the royals go to get lost in a book…

PHOTOS: 16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms: Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle and more

The Queen's library at Balmoral Castle

The Queen has an impressive library at Balmoral

In a World Book Day post, shared by Buckingham Palace, the library of Balmoral Castle was revealed, and in this 1976 photograph, the Queen was accompanied by her late husband, Prince Philip.

The room features wooden bookshelves, an ornate desk and a statement patterned sofa.

The Queen's library at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty has 50,000 books inside the incredible Royal Library

In another World Book Day post, The Royal Collection Trust shared a throwback picture of Her Majesty inside Windsor Castle's incredible Royal Library.

The photograph was taken in 1982, and the Queen is stood smiling at the camera with an abundantly filled bookcase behind her. Through the doorway, the selection of reading material continues, stretching across the walls of the vast room.

MORE: Kate Middleton's parents' £4.7million home is just like a royal residence

LOOK: Royals caught off guard at home: 11 hilarious photographs

There is also a reading table and ornate chair, making it the perfect place for royals to enjoy a chapter or two.

The post revealed: "The Royal Library is a treasure trove of more than 50,000 books and manuscripts collected by British monarchs over the centuries".

Duchess Camilla's reading room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla reveals why she has such a passion for reading

The Duke of Cornwall's wife the Duchess of Cornwall has launched The Reading Room, which is an online community sharing their love for books, but she also has a physical reading room at her London home of Clarence House which she has shown off in many virtual appearances.

The Garden Room is the location of choice for Duchess Camilla's videos, suggesting that she enjoys using this space for reading. The Duchess chose to film the launch clip in there, and it looked incredibly cosy as she sat in front of an open log fireplace. There is also a pink baroque cushioned coffee table in the background.

Prince Charles' office

The Duke of Cornwall also likes to read

Prince Charles' home office at his Scottish residence of Birkhall could very easily be compared to a library with the sheer number of books the Duke has on display. As he shared a video message in collaboration with his charity, The Prince's Trust, discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on young people, he inadvertently revealed his extensive book collection.

RELATED: 17 stunning royal home offices that will leave you speechless

Although we have not seen the reading spaces of Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle, we know that both of them love to read. Both Kate and Meghan have launched books recently, the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photography book and the Duchess of Sussex's children's book titled, The Bench.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.