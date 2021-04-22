The Queen has banned these items from all her royal homes Her Majesty has made big changes at her royal residences

Inspired by Sir David Attenborough, the Queen has banned all plastic bottles and straws from the royal estates as part of a plan to cut back on the use of plastics "at all levels". Today may be World Earth Day, but it was actually back in 2018 that Buckingham Palace took this decision and said there was a "strong desire to tackle the issue" as it outlined waste plans for the royal residences.

It is thought that the Queen became interested in the problem after working with Sir David Attenborough on a documentary about conservation in the Commonwealth. The pair have teamed up in the past to work on the Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which aims to create a network of forest conservation projects across the countries within the Commonwealth.

The royal website also states that reusing and recycling is a large part of their eco focus, and as a result, they donate unwanted computer equipment to Computer Aid International.

The Queen has panned plastic straws and bottles at the royal estates

The monarchy has phased out plastic straws in any public cafés on the royal estates. Takeaway food items in the Royal Collection cafés are now made of biodegradable or compostable packaging, while caterers at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse are only be allowed to use china plates or glasses, or recyclable paper cups.

Buckingham Palace is trying to be as green as possible

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there's a strong desire to tackle this issue."

Her Majesty is believed to have been inspired by her work with Sir David Attenborough

The Queen is not the only member of the royal family who is passionate about the environment; Prince Charles also speaks about the damage plastic is causing to the oceans, and said the world was facing an "escalating ecological and human disaster".

