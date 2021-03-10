The Queen's cousin's manor house too expensive for royals – see incredible photos Barnwell Manor was previously home to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Barnwell Manor is a Grade-II listed country estate in the village of Barnwell, Northamptonshire. It was previously home to the Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, and his wife the Duchess, Birgitte van Deurs.

Barnwell Manor in 2020

Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, bought the property and estate in 1938, and lived there with his wife Princess Alice until he died in 1974. In 1995, however, it was announced that Alice, her son, daughter-in-law and their children would be vacating the home to live at Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace. But this wasn't out of choice.

Princess Alice and son Prince William at Barnwell Manor in 1942

Reports at the time say that Princess Alice, who was 93, was upset at the prospect of leaving the home her late husband Prince Henry had bought for her in 1938, before he died in 1974. The family were reportedly unable to afford to live there any longer.

Prince Richard and son Alexander at Barnwell Manor in 1978

The Gloucesters' income from farming and £175,000 per year from the Civil List was not enough to cover the costs, according to the Independent, and so they put it up for rent for £30,000 per year.

While Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte retain the estate of Barnwell Manor, it is currently occupied by Windsor House Antiques.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, and brother Prince William at Barnwell Manor in 1962

Inside, there is a total of 40 rooms including four reception rooms, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as 2,500 acres of outdoor space.

The Duke And Duchess Of Gloucester with their children, Alexander Earl Of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor And Lady Rose Windsor in 1989

The Duke and Duchess and their children Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman upped sticks and moved to Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, instead.

Their new home boasted 21 rooms as well as adjoining doors to Prince William and Kate Middleton's luxurious home at Apartment 1A, but in 2019, the Gloucesters moved out of there, too.

The Old Stables (also within Kensington Palace) is now their residence of choice, after they opted to downsize in 2019 since their children flew the nest.

Royal accounts in 2019 revealed that refurbishments of £400,000 were undertaken before the couple moved in, stating: "The scheme allows for the complete refurbishment of the property including the old and failing mechanical and electrical systems. The project commenced in January 2019 and is due for completion in summer 2019."

