Stacey Solomon is so excited to welcome her baby girl that she has already begun to decorate her nursery – with the help of fans, of course.

The Loose Women star asked her loyal followers for their help deciding on the exact shade of pink to paint the room, putting four different sample shades onto the wall ranging from a pale pastel hue to a purple shade.

Although Stacey put up a poll to decide the winner, she hasn't revealed the results – we can't wait to see what she chooses!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms sons Zachary and Leighton's bedrooms in new home

"So before the football starts I'm going to test the paint colours and you can help me choose a colour for her room," Stacey wrote, adding: "Still feels so strange (in the best way) to say our little girl."

The photo gave fans a peek inside the girlie decor, with a pink fluffy carpet in the shape of a star, white and pink scatter cushions and a little wicker basket filled with outfits ready for her daughter.

Stacey has bought lots of pink accessories for her daughter's room

Stacey previously gave fans a tour inside the nursery which was almost empty apart from a white chest of drawers and changing table with orange handles that previously belonged to her youngest son Rex.

"This will be the baby's room. I can't wait to start from scratch in here it's a complete blank canvas. I want to upcycle and jazz up Rex's old stuff, I feel like I just had him so I want to use it all again.

The Loose Women star is painting the nursery pink

"I'm so excited to start this little journey it makes me cry," she told fans.

At the time, the room was a rectangular shape with cream walls, dark wooden beams, wall-mounted lights and a large window overlooking the garden.

Stacey has been renovating her new Essex house room to room since they moved in earlier this year. The nursery is clearly the latest room on Stacey's list, after she transformed her son Zachary and Leighton's bedrooms, the conservatory and her bathroom recently.

