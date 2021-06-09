Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sentimental touch in baby Lilibet's nursery

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor are currently adjusting to life as a family of four, thanks to their new bundle of joy, baby Lilibet, who was born on 4 June. As Archie has a picture of his late grandmother, Princess Diana, in his room, it would be only fitting that baby Lili gets one, too.

In the AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, the Duke revealed: "I've got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared.

While the Duke and Duchess have not given an MTV Cribs style tour of their property, we have had some clues about the potential décor of the nursery.

When Prince Harry and Meghan were decorating Frogmore Cottage for baby Archie, it was reported that they used an eco, vegan paint called Auro. As they are both environmentally conscious, it seems likely that baby Lilibet's nursery will get the same care.

When the royal couple temporarily lived at actor Tyler Perry's former home in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA with their son Archie, he had a gorgeous nursery. Tyler revealed the interiors of the room when he used to live at the property, when it was used as a nursery for his own son, Aman. Although there are delicate touches of blue, a lot of the room is kept minimal and white, creating a chic aesthetic.

The nursery at Tyler Perry's house where the family stayed

The armchair positioned next to the cot is ideal for storytime, and we are sure that now Meghan is a fully fledged author, bedtime stories will be particularly important. Baby Lilibet is not the only child who can be recited the Duchess' book, The Bench, as it is on sale from 8 June.

The way the Duchess chose to display her books at her former Toronto home also gives us another potential clue about a feature in baby Lilibet's room. Meghan used to arrange her books in rainbow order, creating a very cool effect.

Meghan has been a fan of rainbow colours in the past

The photograph, posed to her old Instagram account, was shot in her spare room, and it captured her dog Guy sat on the white sheets of the bed and a white bookcase filled with an abundance of colour-coordinated books.

However, judging by the interiors we have seen already at the huge property Prince Harry and Meghan own, it is likely that the chosen colour palette will be tastefully muted.

Their home's style is very muted and sophisticated

Their living room features a large beige sofa, warm cream walls and a selection of simplistic monochrome accessories including striped pillowcases, artwork and candles, and we have seen little in the way of colour from the couple's interiors.

