Stacey Solomon treats son Rex to hexagonal touch lights - and he's obsessed

Stacey Solomon recently moved into a new mansion in the Essex countryside and is documenting her renovations on social media. Her youngest son Rex has the cutest room, featuring star-shaped rainbow infinity lights and a beautiful fireplace.

On Tuesday, Stacey took to Instagram to share her latest find for her one-year-old son: Shenen Hexagonal Touch Lights from Amazon. Designed to be a home accessory and fun to play with, she says he's "obsessed".

The touch-sensitive wall lights are perfect for keeping kids entertained as they can make patterns by touching their surface to turn them on or off. Each of the 10 hexagons can also be moved individually, so you can use them to create different shapes, such as a heart, an arrow, numbers or letters.

Shenan Hex Touch Lights, £44.55, Amazon

Unlike many toys, their modern geometric design is very easy on the eye. They can be used to decorate anywhere from the living room to the bedroom, and they'd even make a great nightlight. They're USB-powered and have a service life of 10,000 hours.

"They were really easy to put up, and I didn't stick them all down so he can change them around…" Stacy wrote on her Instagram Story. "We can take some off and make different patterns."

"He's absolutely obsessed with them. I know he will love playing with them so so much."

The Loose Women panellist added that she was "gutted" to discover they weren't multicoloured, so we've found several more options on Amazon if you want to create a rainbow look...

Cololight 12-Pack Hexagon Lights, £199.99, Amazon

Hexagon LED Music Lights, £64.99, Amazon

Hexagon Wall Light with Remote Control, £52.99, Amazon

