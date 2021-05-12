Stacey Solomon gets emotional over son Rex's adorable bedroom transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know and love Stacey Solomon for being an expert in DIY, and her iconic 'Tap to Tidy' Instagram storied have coined her the queen of home hacks. The Loose Women presenter was brought to tears on Tuesday when she finally revealed son Rex's bedroom transformation after weeks of renovations.

The star moved into her £1.2 million home in March this year with fiancé Joe Swash, and three sons Zachary, Leighton and toddler Rex.

Stacey often takes to Instagram to share her DIY transformation projects of the stunning country home, Pickle Cottage, and has had fans desperate to see the final results.

Posting on her stories, the artistic mother-of-three set to work as she tried to improve her son's feature wall after fans pointed out the positioning of the three stuffed pandas looked suspiciously rude.

The star was so proud of her DIY project in Rex's room

Filming herself painting a grey balloon onto the space next to the pandas, Stacey told fans: "My sister dropped a little label around this morning on her way to the school run and it motivated me while pickle is sleeping to do this…

"Sooo many of you messaged me to say if you paint a balloon at the top of the pandas it'll look better, so I took your advice."

Rex looks so pleased with the final result!

Stacey then added the sticker that read: "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other!"

Brought to tears, the doting mum admitted she found the process a whirlwind of emotions, telling her fans that she had been tearful creating the adorable mural for her little one: "Not me sitting here crying at a wall!

Stacey's son has an adorable animal-themed bedroom

"The best thing in life to hold onto is each other…" Stacey joked. "And bums, don't forget bums!"

The adorable stuffed panda toys can be bought on Amazon for any other parent keen to get stuck into some serious DIY.

Panda Stuffed Toy, was £9, now £7.84, Amazon

Just like Stacey, transform any children's bedroom wall into a magical mural – all you need is a bit of creativity.

