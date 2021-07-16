The Queen's great-nephew Sam Chatto's home is a creative haven Sam is an artist with his own work studio at home

The Queen's great-nephew Sam Chatto, who is the grandson of Princess Margaret, shares some of his private life on social media. He previously resided in Edinburgh while studying History of Art, but now lives in West Sussex where he has set up his own home studio "as a British artist and maker currently working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood fired ceramics". The place is a hub of creativity that any artist would love. Take a look at both his former and current properties…

Sam Chatto's living room

Whilst Sam was still studying at Edinburgh University, he showed off his flat in the city. It featured a large bay window, with an orange sofa and various pots and plants on the windowsill. There were also several paintings hanging on the walls in cream frames.

The Queen's great nephew showed off another look at his living room in Edinburgh, after having transformed it into his ideal spot. "It is important to me to either find or create a happy place for myself wherever I go," he captioned the photo. "This little haven is my new perfect spot. Where do you go to find peace my friends? #lightswillguideyouhome #bliss #indoorforest #faerieprince." He had used a cushion from his sofa as a seat beneath the window, and framed the area with fairy lights and plants.

Sam Chatto's bedroom

Sam revealed a look inside his bedroom at university back in 2016. It showed cream walls and a wooden bed frame, which Sam had decorated with pictures of his family and friends, as well as the same on his walls.

Sam Chatto's home studio

Sam's new home in West Sussex has his very own ceramics studio. He showed off a look inside shortly after announcing his new venture into the industry, revealing cream walls, wooden tables, and what seems to be a skylight above for plenty of natural light.

Another look inside Sam's studio showed that there are various work stations lined up on one side of the room, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead onto an outdoor terrace.

