The Queen backtracks on Buckingham Palace rules for good reason

The Queen has delighted royal fans by changing the rules at Buckingham Palace to allow visitors to picnic within the grounds for the first time ever!

From Friday 9 July the monarch's royal residence will welcome members of the public to partake in self-guided garden tours around the glorious grounds and finish off with an opportunity to enjoy a picnic in the immaculate garden.

Prior to this new offering, the gardens would open each year for fans to explore but picnicking was a pastime which was forbidden.

Since the palace first released dates for this unique experience they were overwhelmed with bookings, and consequently, they have laid on more dates throughout July to September, much to the relief of those trying to get their hands on a golden ticket.

During normal circumstances, Her Majesty would host garden parties herself on these very lawns for hundreds of guests, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, these special royal events have been postponed.

Ahead of the launch day tomorrow, the Royal Collection Trust has shared a preview of the grounds on their Instagram Stories – and they look utterly incredible. The floral borders are in bloom, the grass is perfectly manicured, and the space certainly looks ready to welcome guests.

Visitors will be free to explore an idyllic route through the garden that encompasses trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and views of the island and its beehives across the picture-perfect 3.5-acre lake.

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, the gorgeous flower beds are also home to several botanicals used to make Buckingham Palace gin, which can be purchased in the on-site shop or via the website, and it is stocked alongside other delights such as strawberry and champagne jam and traditional shortbread biscuits – yum! Now, where did we leave that picnic blanket?

