Why the Queen doesn’t have any houses abroad anymore Her Majesty owns many royal properties

The Queen has an impressive portfolio of royal homes across the UK, including Buckingham Palace in the heart of London and the legendary Balmoral Castle in Scotland, but what she doesn't have is any properties abroad anymore.

MORE: The Queen has banned these items from all her royal homes

While the British empire used to own many regal homes across the world, over the years this has been scaled right back and currently the Crown Estate holds only UK residences.

So, although the Queen is head of state for Commonwealth countries, when she normally goes on overseas tours, she will reside in homes which aren't her own.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Breathtaking footage inside royal homes

Her Majesty has lived abroad previously though, when her and her late husband Prince Philip resided at Villa Guardamangia in Malta between 1949 and 1951. At the time, Prince Philip leased the home from his uncle, the Earl Mountbatten.

The Queen lived in Malta in her younger years

The Queen has always been a fan of the island of Malta, and during a trip back there in 2015, she recalled: "Visiting Malta is very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."

REVEALED: Why the Queen's home Buckingham Palace would only get 2-star hotel rating

GALLERY: The Queen's home is 15x bigger than the White House - inside

Out of all of the Queen's stunning abodes, she actually only owns two of them privately, and that's Sandringham House where she usually stays at Christmas time and Balmoral Castle which is used for incredible summer holidays.

Buckingham Palace is Her Majesty's most famous residence

Following the death of Prince Philip it was reported by The Daily Mail that the Queen will not ever return to live at Buckingham Palace properly again, instead choosing to permanently reside at Windsor Castle.

The monarch is clearly very fond of Windsor Castle which boasts 484,000 square feet of space and 1000 rooms, as she chose to spend the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the 900-year-old property.

The monarch is fond of Windsor Castle

Other royals do have houses overseas though, as we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to the US, and Prince Charles' property portfolio includes a farmhouse in Viscri, a small village in Transylvania. The Prince of Wales bought the property in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.