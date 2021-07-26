Lady Amelia Windsor's boho living room is a riot of colour The 25-year-old showed off her bright interiors

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin Lady Amelia Windsor clearly loves bold colours judging by the rainbow decorations inside the living room at her home in London.

Amelia shares her flat in Notting Hill with her sister Lady Marina, and she showed off a new part of the interior over the weekend.

"Saturday sitting room", she wrote as she revealed a room with grey floors and white walls. A blue sofa was topped with an orange patterned throw and a red blanket over the arm, while colour-clashing pink and red cushions sat on top.

An orange unit in the corner of the room held a retro green radio and a black lamp, and a huge bunch of flowers displayed in a blue vase on top of the wicker coffee table added another splash of colour.

The same bold pink cushions have been visible in previous snaps Amelia has shared with her followers.

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter shared a peek inside her home

In one photo, she sat at a white dining table with an open bookcase behind her. The model added character with a red and white rug, coloured vases and various paintings on the walls.

In an interview with House & Garden, she said: "The sitting room is my favourite part of the flat by far. Whenever I'm at home, you'll find me there listening to Radio 4 or 6 music with a cup of coffee."

She added: "The flat itself is small and cosy and has light streaming in in the morning from our little terrace. It is a peaceful place, perfect for us two and full of our collected memories. We aim to make it a little sanctuary amidst the busy-ness of London life."

Lady Amelia and Lady Marina share a flat in Notting Hill

The 25-year-old recently shared a peek inside her bedroom while filming a wardrobe clean-out.

Posing in a black slip dress for a selfie in her wardrobe mirror, Lady Amelia revealed her endless rows of colourful dresses, while a set of built-in drawers held more clothes – some of which are now available to buy on Depop.

"Had a Spring-ish clean of my wardrobe and selected some items to sell on @depop. I’ve had many a happy time in these pieces but they’re now ready for new friends and new adventures. All sales will be going to the charity @crossrivergorilla #ad," she captioned the post.

