Duchess Camilla gives glimpse into life at Highgrove House with Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall has unveiled a brand-new reading spot within the grounds of her Gloucestershire residence with Prince Charles, Highgrove House.

The gorgeous photograph was shared on the Duchess' reading account, @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom, which is dedicated to her passion for books and her successful book club, The Reading Room.

The image showed a shaded corner of chairs and benches positioned next to a perfectly pruned hedge – and it looks like an idyllic setting to lose yourself in a book.

The photograph was captioned: "A new reading spot in the garden of Highgrove House... Where will you be reading this Summer? [camera emoji] @jennifer_pattison."

Royal fans were impressed by the quiet spot and they added comments of praise below the picture. One said: "What a beautiful spot to read," while another penned: "So beautiful! I would love to read in this spot."

When Camilla is in London, we know she has a fond reading place there too. The Garden Room within Clarence House is the location of choice for Duchess Camilla's videos, suggesting that she enjoys using this space for reading. The Duchess chose to film the launch clip in there, and it looked incredibly cosy as she sat in front of an open log fireplace. There is also a pink baroque cushioned coffee table in the background.

As well as Camilla, many other royals are bookworms with Prince Charles having an office brimming with books and the Queen having her own libraries at Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

In a post for World Book Day, The Royal Collection Trust shared a throwback picture of Her Majesty inside Windsor Castle's incredible Royal Library.

The photograph was taken in 1982, and the Queen is stood smiling at the camera with an abundantly filled bookcase behind her. Through the doorway, the selection of reading material continues, stretching across the walls of the vast room.

