Queen shares never-before-seen look at private garden – and wow Her Majesty has released new photos of Windsor Castle's grounds

The Queen's private garden at Windsor Castle looks truly breathtaking in brand new photographs shot from the roof.

While we have been lucky enough to see the monarch's wonderful garden before, the unique vantage point from the top of the building provides an altogether different perspective. The sweeping views across the immaculate grounds allow royal fans to really admire the careful curation of the pristine gardens.

The East Terrace Garden was first designed for George IV to provide a lovely view for his new royal apartments. It is unknown whether the monarch's room faces this breathtaking view of if it is one of the other residents of the castle who gets to admire the grand vistas upon waking.

The East Terrace is utterly stunning

During the Second World War, the Queen (who was then Princess Elizabeth) was assigned a small plot in the garden to grow vegetables, so we are sure the magical place holds lots of memories.

Also, the Queen's late husband the Duke of Edinburgh commissioned a special water feature in the form of a bronze lotus to add another spectacular element to the already outstanding garden.

A special water feature was commissioned by the Queen's late husband

Last summer, The East Terrace Garden was opened up to visitors for the first time in 40 years and this summer visitors will once again be granted a look at Her Majesty's private garden.

While the Queen has been spending most of her time amid the pandemic at her Windsor residence, she has now relocated to Balmoral for her summer break.

Perhaps this is what the Queen sees from her bedroom window

The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle will be open to the public on weekends from 24 July – 5 September, and access is included as part of a visit to the castle.

Buckingham Palace's gardens are also open over the summer months, and royal fans are this time allowed to have a picnic outside on Her Majesty's lawn – it's the next best thing to being invited over for one of the Queen's famous garden parties!

