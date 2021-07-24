When Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in Chile - details The Duke and the Duchess have lived in South America before

You will probably be familiar with Prince William and Kate Middleton's regal UK homes of Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, where they live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but what about when they used to live abroad?

Both the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have lived in Chile, South America – but not at the same time!

Before Kate Middleton enrolled at the University of St Andrews, she took a gap year which included ten weeks on a Raleigh International expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile.

Interestingly, Prince William also took part in a Raleigh International programme and also went to live in Chile to help build new walkways and teach English in a mountain village in the south.

Kate Middleton was 19 when she went on a gap year

So, it turns out both William and Kate lived in Chile with their trips mere weeks apart, but they weren't to meet until attending the same university in Scotland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have both lived in Chile

It is quite common among royals to take a gap year, and the likes of Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Zara Tindall have all embarked on one.

Now, the Cambridges split their time between their official residence in the centre of London and their countryside estate.

The Cambridges spend the school holidays at Anmer Hall

Their London home is Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace, and despite the humble name it is a grand residence with 20 rooms comprising of three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

In term time they must be in London for the children to be close to school, but in the summer holidays they are free to enjoy the glorious surroundings of Norfolk.

Their family home in London is so grand

To mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary they released a short family film which showed exactly how idyllic their life in the countryside is.

The children were captured playing on a wooden seesaw and the whole family lapped up the scenery at a nearby beach – dreamy!

