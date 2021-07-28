Where does Sharon Horgan live after her divorce? This Way Up star Sharon has a beautiful home

Catastrophe actress Sharon Horgan is currently leaving us in stitches thanks to her This Way Up performance, and when she's not being funny on screen, the star has a lovely cosy home to relax in – here's everything you need to know.

Where is Sharon Horgan from?

Sharon may be well known for her Irish accent but she was in fact born in London's Hackney. Her Irish roots come from the fact her family moved there when she was just four years old.

Where does Sharon Horgan live?

WATCH: Sharon Horgan promotes her own TV show from her bedroom

It is believed that Sharon currently lives in the UK capital of London, and although she rarely shows pictures of her home on Instagram, she has recorded some videos from her stunning loft room which has a large bed, Velux windows and a desk area.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sharon gave fans a clearer look at her unique sleeping quarters. There is a step up so that the sleeping area is elevated, and the room also includes a patterned armchair and an open-plan wardrobe.

Sharon has a loft bedroom and it is very chic

In a brief video, shot in what appears to be her living room, the star revealed a beautifully decorated space. The lounge has parquet flooring throughout, lots of windows for plenty of natural light and a coffee table stacked with books. There is also a blue pushbike just in the frame – an eye-catching addition to her gorgeous living room.

It is reported that Sharon purchased a Hollywood home after her split from Jeremy Rainbird in 2019, but it is unknown if she still owns this property. The 50s house is in a sought-after neighbourhood and Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante once owned it in the 90s.

The star gave fans a glimpse into her lounge

Who does Sharon Horgan live with?

Sharon has two children with her ex-husband Jeremy, Sadhbh and Amer. Although the star is always keen to turn her real-life experiences into comedy material, she does draw the line when it comes to her kids. In 2015, in a Radio Times interview, she said: "I don't mind using a 40-year-old man's weak points to get a laugh, but not my 11-year-old or my seven-year-old."

