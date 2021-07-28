Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal majestic bathroom inside castle The stars live in Chateau De La Motte Husson

There's no denying that Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 19th-century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, is impressive, but fans were shocked when they caught a glimpse of one of the rooms inside.

The Escape to the Chateau stars shared snaps of one of their bathrooms on social media, and the emerald green wall tiles, copper bath and carved wooden table were certainly in keeping with the antique aesthetic.

A green velvet chair and matching footstool, a house plant and large windows finished off the relaxing space.

"Does this copper bath have your name written all over it? What a beautiful bathroom this is at The Chateau. #thechateau #bathroominspiration #copperbath," the caption read.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their new library

Fans were delighted with the photo, filling the comments section with praise for the pretty interior. "This is one of my favourite bathrooms ever," remarked one, and another wrote: "I just LOVE it." A third penned: "This is my favourite room in the chateau."

The pair, who are parents to two children, Arthur and Dorothy, wed at their Chateau in the breathtaking French countryside in 2015.

A bathroom inside Chateau De La Motte Husson

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed that the renovations actually got the best of them on their wedding day.

Angel and Dick had spent the past several months working day and night renovating and restoring the neglected property in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, which had been empty for 40 years. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done. But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter."

The couple have been renovating the home for several years

She added: "Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

While moving and renovating their gorgeous home was tough, the couple are planning on staying for many more years to come.

"I've got no intention of going anywhere," said Dick, "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

