Robin Roberts' luxury home with partner Amber Laign could be a hotel The GMA host lives in Connecticut

Robin Roberts has a gorgeous country home in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign, and during the coronavirus pandemic, fans were given a glimpse inside her five-star property.

The Good Morning America star worked remotely like many people during the lockdown, and a previous post shared by Robin gave fans a clear look at an area of the couple's beautiful country-style kitchen.

In a snap shared on Instagram alongside her pet dog Lukas, Robin penned: "This morn on @goodmorningamerica my "pawducer" @lil_man_lukas and I intently watching @lara.spencer adorable rescue pup #Riva showing us the #paw-gress she's made working with a trainer. Way to go Riva! #Getyourrescueon," along with a series of emojis.

Robin Roberts' kitchen

Robin was seen sitting in front of a wall that has been painted sky blue, while the kitchen has been fitted with two large drinks coolers with glass fronts, and cupboards designed with rustic oak wooden doors, and cream marble worktops above.

Adding to the hotel-like vibe seen in the fridges and sleek cupboards, Robin showcased a large vase of bright yellow flowers, while two framed photographs and an 'R' for Robin make for personal touches.

Robin's kitchen has sky blue walls

A different shot of Robin in the same area showed that there is also a wall light mounted at one side, not too dissimilar from the kind you would typically find in a hotel foyer. Robin also switches out her flowers for various different kinds and shades, and here she had opted for a lilac bunch.

Robin Roberts' pool

Elsewhere in the house, Robin and Amber have a huge outdoor pool, which she photographed in winter and quipped: "Happy to report… The pool is finally closed. Have a fantastic week!"

Robin Roberts' garden

The garden also has a hammock fitted between one tree and a wooden post, above a flowerbed with several types of shrubbery.

Robin also owns an apartment in New York to be closer to the GMA studios and previously revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Amber often live apart while she is working.

