Everything we know about Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party at his $12M vineyard From the celeb attendees to the entertainment and more!

Barack Obama kicked off his 60th birthday in a major way over the weekend with a star-studded bash at his lavish Martha’s Vineyard home on Saturday night that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and more A-listers reportedly attended.

Although guests were told not to post photos and videos from the event to social media, a few images and videos could be found on the internet anyway, which the Daily Mail shared, and we were able to get a glimpse inside the former President of the United States' epic celebration.

Michelle Obama celebrated the former POTUS' bithday with this sweet snap

Barack could be seen hitting the dance floor in a printed top and white pants topped with a black beaded necklace as Erykah Badu, who performed at the fete, snuck a video selfie and caught him showing off his moves in the background.

Meanwhile, DJ Trap Beckham, who served as the DJ for his event, and his manager, also shared several images from inside the bash, giving fans an inside look at the party (they were later asked to remove them).

Take a peek at everything we know so far about Barack's epic fete.

The Party Digs

There was a massive tent outside of the Obama's family lavish $12 million home for the party

The layout was stunning - and took place outside of the famed politico’s home in a massive open-air white tent. Guests hung out inside the tent and in the backyard, and there were heat lamps where guests could keep warm, and chic white side tables alongside woven lounge sectionals and wooden chairs.

Stunning floral arrangements were also set up inside of the tent, which had a massive dance floor. Strings of white lights were also placed around the tent and there was purple lighting inside.

The luxury even extended to the bathroom, where guests were treated to amenities including antiperspirant wipes, lint rollers, and hand sanitizer sprays.

The Attendees

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were among the list of attendees

Although celebs appeared to adhere to the rules and didn’t post photos of themselves inside of the event, Chrissy shared a video of herself walking down a white staircase in a flowy white dress after the party singing Happy Birthday. "Well that was magical. goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!," she captioned it.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Gayle King, were just a few of the other reported stars in attendance.

The Grub

Guests enjoyed cocktails from full bars, including signature Bulleit Bourbon Smores cocktails, and there was a Ketel One espresso martini bar on hand too. In a video posted on Instagram, a masked bartender could be seen creating Smores cocktails and toasting a marshmallow with a blowtorch. There also appeared to be cigars up for grabs at the bars.

DJ Trap Beckham posted several images of the food that was served, which included plates of sauteed shrimp, steak, and chicken, and brownies for dessert among other sweet treats.

Guests were also privy to ingredients to create Mexican hot chocolate, with pieces of dark chocolate and chilis on deck.

Napkins, plastic cups, and paper masks were emblazoned with 44X60 in gold foil in honor of the 44th president’s 60th birthday.

The Performers

Erykah Badu performed at the bash, as well as H.E.R. and Alicia Keys

Before she hit the stage, Erykah shared videos with her background singers backstage, and H.E.R. was there too.

Alicia Keys was also on hand to sing Happy Birthday.

The Pre-Game

Party attendees also enjoyed a pre-party cocktail fete at Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Friday night, according to the Daily Mail.

