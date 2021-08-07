Tom Daley's rustic family flat is filled with Olympic tributes - see inside The Olympic diver lives in Southwark

Tom Daley has plenty of reminders of his Olympic achievements at his London home with husband Dustin Lance Black and son Robbie Ray.

The British diver lives in a two-bedroom converted triplex apartment in Southwark, which was once a hop-processing plant. Inside, it follows a modern industrial style with exposed brick, wooden beams and metal accents, as well as plenty of Union Jacks!

Speaking of their Southark home, which boasts a roof terrace and a hot tub, Dustin told the Evening Standard: "It was clear this wasn’t a cookie-cutter apartment.

"Some people we know came and suggested we fill in brick holes and other things and I looked at them as if they were mad. In LA, you just can’t fake these textures — very little there predates the Fifties. But it was obvious also that a lot of imagination and creativity had gone into this place."

Tom said: "Here has the convenience of a new build but it is comfortable and homely, almost like being in a country house right in the city centre." Take a tour inside…

Tom Daley's kitchen

Tom has posted several pictures and videos inside his kitchen, where he likes to whip up healthy meals. It features bespoke wooden kitchen cabinets by Brandler London with a built-in oven and square stools in front of the breakfast bar.

Wooden shelves lining one wall hold glasses, cookbooks and even a Union Jack teapot, while copper pots can be seen hanging from racks.

Tom Daley's living room

Tom practised his "movement patterns" in his living room during the pandemic, standing on a pale blue vintage rug that lay on top of the black floorboards.

The room is decorated with charcoal walls, a wooden side table and house plants, but the main focal point is his bold sofa and matching armchair, which are both decorated with the British flag. He previously admitted: "I’ve been obsessed with the Union Jack ever since representing the UK."

The alternate-tread steel staircase takes up one wall of the room, with framed certificates lining the stairs and one photo of Tom diving at the Olympics.

Tom Daley's bedroom

"Literally in LOVE with my new throne! Thanks @dlanceblack," the sports star captioned a snap taken inside what appears to be his bedroom. He sat on a Union Jack chair at Christmas, with a cream rug underfoot and a bed topped with grey covers positioned in an alcove in the background.

Tom Daley's son's bedroom

In keeping with the rustic theme, Tom revealed his son's bedroom features homemade bookshelves. "Before Robbie was born, we wanted to add some personal touches to Robbie’s nursery… Lance and I (but basically Lance) made some bookshelves for him from recycled scaffold planks," he said.

They were filled with baby books, soft toys, a framed sculpture of Robbie's feet and silver letters spelling out his name.

In another part of the room, Tom and Dustin have a patterned blue armchair where they read Robbie bedtime stories.

Tom Daley's dressing room

As he filmed 'Fiesta Friday' inside their home, the Olympian shared a glimpse inside his dressing room, complete with wooden drawers and a large mirror for Tom to view his outfits. The room has brick walls and large windows.

The two bedrooms and dressing room are now on the ground floor, which used to house a kitchen and bathroom. Now, the upper levels are home to the living areas, which lead to the roof terrace.

Tom Daley's roof terrace

The roof terrace is accessed via a skylight and boasts a hot tub where the pair can soak up views of the city.

