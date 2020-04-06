11 storage ideas to help streamline your home These clever little storage buys will tidy your space and make it look chic

Being stuck at home during isolation means keeping busy around the house; whether that’s by cleaning everything from top to toe, or getting into gardening for the first time. If you’re on a roll with organising the home, you might be looking for new ways to help streamline your space; and investing in some new storage solutions could be the answer.

No matter whether you have a small studio flat or a large house with ample outdoor room, you could probably do with storing your belongings in a way that makes the most of your home and keeps everything in one place. And when better to start than now? Get ordering these storage solutions and make the most of the upcoming long weekend at home…

These drawer organiser trays can be used for everything from your makeup to the kids’ toys. The different sized trays can be combined however suits for your drawers, making them a great investment.

Set of 6 drawer organiser trays, £11.99, Amazon

If you’re the type to split your wardrobe into summer and winter, you might be thinking of packing away the jumpers for the next six months or so. These vacuum bags will mean they don’t take up as much space - and have the added benefit of keeping them safe from moths.

Vacuum storage bags with USB electric pump, £24.99, Amazon

We’re obsessed with these little fridge drawers, which help you utilise the space in small fridges perfectly - ideal if you’re sharing with someone else, or have a particularly hungry family!

Retractable drawer organiser, £15.98, Amazon

If you want something that can also be put on display, these decorated boxes are ideal. They come with three compartments inside to separate your belongings.

Decoration box, £6, IKEA

Keep your front garden or porch tidy (and rats at bay) with these storage boxes for your wheelie bins. They come with a 25-year guarantee and are great for storing your bins when it gets particularly windy.

Wheelie Bin storage, from £125, Jacksons Fencing

This cool kitchen trolley not only looks chic, but will hold everything from your plates and cutlery to spices and alcohol. Ideal if your kitchen doesn’t come with many cupboards.

Tile top kitchen trolley, £58, Argos

Storage boxes are helpful but can often be unsightly. These ones from Made are cool and useful at the same time.

Fabric storage boxes, £16, Made

This extendable shower caddy will hold bottles for even the most dedicated cosmetics shopper!

Extendable corner shower caddy, £149.99, Lakeland

Shelves are a great way to make the most of your wall space, and wire ones look cool and are great if you want to hook things to them, too. Sold!

Wire wall shelving, £24.99, Argos

No matter how much space you have at home, finding somewhere to store shoes is a universal issue. This clever wardrobe won't take up much room, but will help you finally keep your footwear together.

10-tier shoe rack, £25.99, Amazon

Stacey Solomon swears by clear containers for separating her food, and who are we to argue with one of the most well-organised celebs out there?!

Set of 3 food storage containers, £15, Argos

