Why the Queen rarely visits Buckingham Palace

The Queen is currently enjoying her annual summer break at Balmoral, and after that, it is believed that she will return to Windsor Castle, where she has been living for most of the pandemic.

REVEALED: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

Her Majesty has only visited Buckingham Palace on a few occasions over the past year and a half, including the Opening of State Parliament and Remembrance Sunday, and The Daily Mail have even reported that she will now permanently reside at Windsor Castle. While there are a few different reasons why the monarch would make this huge decision, it could well be because she never wanted to live at the royal palace in the first place…

As reported by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was Sir Winston Churchill who pushed the move to Buckingham Palace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's home of Windsor Castle has the most amazing grounds

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

The Queen's unhappiness with moving from her first marital home to Buckingham Palace was also depicted in the Netflix show, The Crown.

The monarch is clearly very fond of Windsor Castle which boasts 484,000 square feet of space and 1000 rooms, as she chose to spend the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the 900-year-old property along with the 'HMS bubble' of 22 staff members.

Buckingham Palace is no longer Her Majesty's main residence

The castle was also where her husband the Duke of Edinburgh spent the last of his days, and according to The Telegraph these were enjoyed with a blanket on his lap and the sun on his face.

WOW: The Queen's home Windsor Castle belongs in a Bond film

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home is basically a luxury spa

It is believed Her Majesty will still spend the festive period at Sandringham, but it is reported that royal staff have been told that Windsor Castle will be known as her permanent home moving forward.

The Duke of Edinburgh stayed at Windsor Castle before he passed away in April

The 95-year-old monarch will now use Buckingham Palace less frequently, choosing to only visit for important London meetings. The pandemic has illuminated the possibility for Her Majesty to communicate virtually though, so we may see royal video calls continue.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.