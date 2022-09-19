The Queen's life at Windsor Castle with 150 live-in guests Windsor Castle was the largest occupied castle

Considering Windsor Castle, the place the late Queen called her second home, was the largest occupied castle in the world, it should come as no surprise that it was once home to 150 live-in residents.

The late monarch's grandfather King George V previously occupied the property along with his wife Queen Mary and their children. According to the 1921 census, Mary revealed they shared their vast home with Edward, the Prince of Wales, Albert, the Duke of York, Prince Henry, and Princess Mary.

The royals were also parents to Prince John who passed away in 1919 of a seizure aged 13, and Prince George who was serving on board HMS Iron Duke in Malta at the time.

But the family were far from alone in the castle. The census also cited 151 servants, including 36 housemaids, 18 footmen, 17 valets, four wine cellar staff, and a luggage packer.

Now, the 900-year-old property boasts around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

It is not only where Queen Elizabeth spent time with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and sister Princess Margaret when she was growing up, but it has also played host to her grandchildren's royal weddings in recent years, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day.

The late monarch spent a lot of time at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and St George's Chapel on the grounds is where the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in 2021.

The Queen formerly counted Buckingham Palace as her main base, only visiting Windsor for occasions such as Easter and Royal Ascot but in recent years, called the property her second home.

While the official royal website often advertises job opportunities at the home, the number of staff staying at the castle is not known today.

