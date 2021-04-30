The Queen's home Windsor Castle belongs in a Bond film

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has decided to make Windsor Castle her permanent place of residence since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch is clearly very fond of the 900-year-old property which boasts 484,000 square feet of space, 1,000 rooms, and a very secret tunnel!

In a BBC documentary, The Queen's Palaces, Fiona Bruce revealed the castle's secret passageway – and the hidden exit is like something out of a James Bond film.

As the newsreader showed viewers into a seemingly normal, unassuming room, she said: "This is an office just tucked away in a corner of Windsor Castle. But look under here."

Under the carpet, the presenter uncovered a wooden trapdoor leading to a secret tunnel. "As if by magic, just lift these and the medieval castle emerges," she said.

Exploring the secret areas of Windsor Castle once again, this time heading into the 13th century sally port! #medieval #archaeology pic.twitter.com/N1aO57lb4U — Euan Roger (@euanroger) October 11, 2017

Windsor Castle has a hidden tunnel beneath it

The space has stone steps and stone walls and has been completely untouched since the 1200s. The military would have used this clever passage to trick the enemy and sneak up behind them. Equally, you can just as easily imagine 007 using the genius trap door for a speedy getaway!

The Queen's home is used for private and public meetings

We are not sure if Her Majesty or other members of the royal household would even use this feature today, however, it was reported in Finding Freedom that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would use Kensington Palace's secret entrance to pop up onto the high street. "No front entrance for the pair. They were given directions for how to get into the building using a discreet door away from prying eyes," it read.

Prince Philip was isloating at Windsor Castle before his death in April

In May, the public will be able to visit Windsor Castle again, which is, in fact, the world's largest occupied castle.

The 95-year-old monarch will now use Buckingham Palace less frequently, choosing to only visit for important London meetings. The pandemic has illuminated the possibility for Her Majesty to communicate virtually though, so we may see video calls continue.

