Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA home is basically a luxury spa The royal couple live with their son Archie Harrison

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have everything they need within the confines of their beautiful home, from a children's cottage for their son Archie (and one day their baby girl) to a home theatre to watch movies in the evenings.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's £11million home to raise second baby

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several virtual appearances from inside their beautiful family home, they have kept several aspects of the property private.

Located in Montecito in Santa Barbara, the property has several incredible features to help the couple unwind. It is said to feature a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, while the New York Post also reported there is a massage room. How luxurious!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Temporary LA Home

We're sure these all came in handy over the past few months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw much of the world stay at home more than ever before.

And that's not all! Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms – with the floorplan of the couple's bedroom suite recently being revealed.

The Duke and Duchess' home is reported to include a spa and massage room

HomeAdvisor reconstructed the space as a 3D floor plan, complete with digitally rendered interiors. It showed that the suite features four separate areas: an outdoor terrace, the bedroom, an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room – all decorated with stunning white and cream interiors.

SEE: Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like $11m house with Prince Harry

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite candle brand just launched a new collection she'll love

Elsewhere, there is also a separate guest house, where family such as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland can stay, a library, a gym, a games room, an arcade and a wine cellar – not to mention the gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry and billiards room with a wet bar, according to the New York Post.

The couple, who are expecting a baby girl, live in Montecito with their son Archie Harrison

Once the weather gets warmer, Harry, Meghan and their children will no doubt be spending lots of time outside, where there is a tennis court and a large outdoor pool.

The royal couple bought their first home together in California in June 2020, opting for the secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy.

It is therefore a popular neighbourhood among celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there.

READ: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed